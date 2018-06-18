L Brands (NYSE:LB) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about L Brands (NYSE:LB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.8948770223213 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands traded up $0.40, reaching $36.39, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 4,706,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

L Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $226.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on L Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen set a $45.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on L Brands from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.