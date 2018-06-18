Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Westar Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1771873418981 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded Westar Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Westar Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NYSE WR remained flat at $$54.00 during trading hours on Friday. Westar Energy has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.33.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Westar Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Westar Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Westar Energy’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

In other news, VP Larry D. Irick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,505,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,574. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

