Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nielsen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4284473469374 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,170,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.46%. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pozen sold 12,210 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $390,231.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

