Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Price

Media coverage about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.5127831279752 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

ResMed stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.80. 1,010,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.93. ResMed has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $107.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.75 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 13.52%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $58,914.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,713.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,226 shares of company stock worth $6,825,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.