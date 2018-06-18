ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5985410751139 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor traded down $0.28, hitting $25.61, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,608,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,768. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $3,294,608.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,309,837.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

