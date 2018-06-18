Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas traded up $0.46, reaching $74.60, on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 361,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.53. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.56 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $43,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,145.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $119,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,903 shares of company stock valued at $356,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

