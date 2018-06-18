SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Short Interest Update

SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR (NYSEARCA:SRLN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,125 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the April 30th total of 709,387 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR in the 4th quarter worth about $3,119,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR in the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,858,000 after purchasing an additional 155,631 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR by 627.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,272,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,534 shares during the period.

Get SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR alerts:

SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 205,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,424. SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Receive News & Ratings for SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSGA ACTIVE ETF/BLACKSTONE / GSO SR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.