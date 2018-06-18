Morgan Stanley Raises Splunk (SPLK) Price Target to $109.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday, May 25th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, March 2nd. FIG Partners restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 25th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Splunk from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

Splunk stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,766. Splunk has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $1,017,903.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,134,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $407,253.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $17,513,570. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Splunk by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,187 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

