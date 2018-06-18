Head to Head Contrast: Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) vs. Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) and Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spok has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Spok’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 16.55% 10.05% 8.23% Spok -9.05% 2.84% 2.37%

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Spok pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Spok’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion 3.74 $1.32 billion $1.64 21.99 Spok $171.18 million 1.71 -$15.30 million N/A N/A

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Spok.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Spok shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Spok shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chunghwa Telecom and Spok, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Spok on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The company's Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology (ICT), corporate solution services, and bill handling services. This segment also offers interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. Its Mobile Communications Business segment provides mobile services, and ICT and other mobile services; and sells mobile handsets, tablets, and data cards. The company's Internet Business segment provides Internet service provider, Internet value-added, data communication, Internet data center, and ICT and other Internet services. Its International Fixed Communications Business segment offers international long distance telephone, international leased line, international data, satellite, and ICT and other international services. The company's Other Business segment sells electronic products and properties. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers; ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection, as well as provides a suite of professional services. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

