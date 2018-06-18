Spotify (SPOT) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media stories about Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spotify earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7466786578365 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.05.

Spotify traded down $3.08, hitting $175.02, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,983,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,306. Spotify has a 12 month low of $135.51 and a 12 month high of $180.02.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

