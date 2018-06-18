State Street (STT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of State Street have outperformed the industry over the past year. Moreover, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. New business wins, synergies from GE Asset Management deal and rising interest rates are likely to continue supporting its profitability. Further, significant global exposure has enabled the company to strengthen its fundamental business activities. Moreover, steady capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, mounting expenses, despite the company's cost control efforts and uncertainty about the performance of capital markets, which is expected to impact its trading services revenues remain major concerns.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STT. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of State Street traded up $0.08, hitting $98.34, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,181,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. State Street has a 52 week low of $86.80 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $207,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $256,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10,090.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 169,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

