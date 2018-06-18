Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Synlogic opened at $9.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $229.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.06. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

