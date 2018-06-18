Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $617.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $612.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.52 million. Teleflex posted sales of $528.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $587.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $321.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

In related news, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $636,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.49, for a total value of $2,346,653.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,711 shares in the company, valued at $21,052,479.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,935,358. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 172,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after acquiring an additional 141,121 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Teleflex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Teleflex by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $195.36 and a 52 week high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.