Head to Head Survey: Telus (TU) versus T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Telus (NYSE:TU) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Telus pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. T-Mobile Us does not pay a dividend. Telus pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Telus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of T-Mobile Us shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile Us and Telus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile Us 10.90% 10.41% 3.20% Telus 10.65% 18.19% 5.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T-Mobile Us and Telus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile Us $40.60 billion 1.25 $4.54 billion $2.29 26.21 Telus $10.26 billion 2.04 $1.13 billion $2.03 17.35

T-Mobile Us has higher revenue and earnings than Telus. Telus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T-Mobile Us, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for T-Mobile Us and Telus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile Us 1 3 15 4 2.96 Telus 0 2 7 0 2.78

T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus target price of $71.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Telus has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. Given Telus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telus is more favorable than T-Mobile Us.

Volatility and Risk

T-Mobile Us has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telus has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T-Mobile Us beats Telus on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2017, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

About Telus

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions. It has 13 million subscriber connections, including 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million wireline residential network access lines, and 1.1 million TELUS TV subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

