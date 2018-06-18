The Linde Group (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Linde Group (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNEGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033. The Linde Group has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About The Linde Group

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

