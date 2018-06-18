Toll Brothers (TOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Toll Brothers topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2018. The bottom line increased 8.2% and revenues were up 17% year over year, given the higher number of homes delivered. Notably, the reported revenues marked the highest second-quarter total revenues in the company’s history. Deliveries increased 15% in units while contracts surged 18% in dollars and 6% in units on a year-over-year basis. The first quarter marked the 14th consecutive period of year-over-year growth in contract dollars and units. However, its adjusted gross margin suffered by 180 bps in the quarter due to some delayed high-margin California closings, and higher labor and material costs. Meanwhile, shares of Toll Brothers have outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. That said, earnings estimates have been trending upward for the current and the next fiscal. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TOL. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of TOL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,935,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,225,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,047,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,046,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,183,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 803.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,045,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,725,000 after acquiring an additional 235,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

