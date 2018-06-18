Townsquare Media (TSQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Townsquare Media from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Stephens set a $9.00 price target on Townsquare Media and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Townsquare Media presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 88,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.67 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other Townsquare Media news, CEO Dhruv Prasad purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $30,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

