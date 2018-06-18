Tractor Supply (TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.64. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,648,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

