TriState Capital Holdings (TSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

TSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

In other TriState Capital news, insider Brian S. Fetterolf bought 4,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lovell Minnick Partners Llc sold 2,200,000 shares of TriState Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $56,562,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,898 shares of company stock valued at $223,462 and sold 4,406,000 shares valued at $113,283,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital opened at $25.70 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $750.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.12%. research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

