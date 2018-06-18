Ultrapar (UGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ultrapar (NYSE:UGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Ultrapar opened at $13.66 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ultrapar has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultrapar (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Ultrapar had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 1.57%. equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,670,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,916,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,024,000 after acquiring an additional 287,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,634,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

