UniFirst Corp (UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.88 Million

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to announce sales of $420.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.89 million to $421.96 million. UniFirst posted sales of $409.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.35. The company had a trading volume of 75,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,943. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $135.95 and a twelve month high of $187.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 8.52%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $169,138.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Sintros sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $155,730.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $982,205.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,962 shares of company stock worth $476,969 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $532,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $947,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in UniFirst by 22.5% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

