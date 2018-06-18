United Utilities Group (UUGRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, June 1st.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of United Utilities Group traded down $0.34, hitting $20.87, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers (km) of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works.

