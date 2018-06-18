Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report sales of $33.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.09 million. Upland Software reported sales of $23.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $134.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $134.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $142.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $140.34 million to $143.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $31.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Upland Software to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $768.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,874,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,430. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 440,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 186,914 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.