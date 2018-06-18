Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $302,721,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,932,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,715,000 after acquiring an additional 658,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 494,511 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,020,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 421,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,921,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $114.99 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

VLO stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,181. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

