Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

Shares of Absolute Software traded down $0.02, reaching $5.16, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Data and Device Security, and Endpoint and Service Management.

