Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Alliance Bancorporation earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0470460793872 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Western Alliance Bancorporation traded down $0.39, hitting $61.49, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,006,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.80%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $186,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Cady sold 5,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $666,780. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

