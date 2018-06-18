Wetherspoons (JDWPY) Upgraded at HSBC

Wetherspoons (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JDWPY. Zacks Investment Research cut Wetherspoons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Wetherspoons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPY remained flat at $$87.59 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 3. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Wetherspoons has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

About Wetherspoons

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

