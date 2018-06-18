Analysts Offer Predictions for Xilinx, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XLNX. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Nomura raised shares of Xilinx from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Xilinx traded down $0.21, reaching $70.22, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 3,208,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,591. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 680.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 942,838 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $63,566,000 after purchasing an additional 822,054 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 143,767 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 154,427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 47,180 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

