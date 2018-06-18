Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASML Holding NV (ASML) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASML’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.44. ASML reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ASML.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Mizuho assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASML to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.43.

ASML stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. ASML has a 52-week low of $126.03 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in ASML by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ASML by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 188,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after buying an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.