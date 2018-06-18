Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $497,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners opened at $29.38 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were given a $0.4275 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

