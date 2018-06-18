Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monster Beverage (MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) to post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $980.20 million to $1.02 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $907.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $850.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Jefferies Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, Director Norman Epstein sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $435,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $1,917,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,011,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,099 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage opened at $51.50 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

