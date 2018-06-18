Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $564.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $572.80 million and the lowest is $561.00 million. RH reported sales of $562.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.39 million. RH had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RH from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

NYSE RH opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. RH has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at $932,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 100.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 224,707 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RH by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

