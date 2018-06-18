Zacks: Analysts Expect Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.24). Big Lots had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In other news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $1,201,828.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $903,330.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 625,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 174.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 535,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $25,598,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at $21,077,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 77.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 335,105 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots opened at $38.69 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

