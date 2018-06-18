Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce sales of $305.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.20 million and the highest is $307.38 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $284.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. TheStreet downgraded F.N.B. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of F.N.B. traded up $0.03, hitting $13.82, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 5,896,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,259. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Gurgovits acquired 4,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,026.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 256,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,770 shares of company stock valued at $145,250 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 582.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

