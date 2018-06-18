Zacks: Analysts Expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.95 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GTES. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Gates Industrial news, insider Ivo Jurek bought 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,950 shares of company stock valued at $333,538.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $1,503,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $583,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $108,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $63,431,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $3,104,000.

Shares of Gates Industrial opened at $14.82 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

