Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report sales of $1.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $1.80 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $1.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $16.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $17.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 600.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.30%.

Several research firms have commented on NBRV. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Webster bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Crotty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $100,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics opened at $4.41 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.78. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

