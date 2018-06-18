Zacks: Analysts Expect PVH (PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH (NYSE:PVH) to post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.29 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $174.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley set a $160.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.90.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $180,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $3,420,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,541 shares of company stock worth $19,740,284. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $21,268,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $18,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $11,495,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $10,318,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.16. The stock had a trading volume of 837,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,997. PVH has a twelve month low of $102.81 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

