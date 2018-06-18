Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. 208,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $3,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 171,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

