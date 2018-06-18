Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $276.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.60 million. Interface posted sales of $251.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TILE. BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Interface opened at $22.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Interface has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 960,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 825,536 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at $1,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Interface by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 47,408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Interface by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 551,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 244,707 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

