Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Petrobras (PBR) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Petrobras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.29. Petrobras posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Petrobras will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Petrobras.

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 billion. Petrobras had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBR. ValuEngine downgraded Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James downgraded Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.40. Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

