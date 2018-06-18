Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AAR (AIR) to Sell

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “AAR Corp. underperformed its broader industry in last twelve months, may be because it operates in the commercial aviation industry, which is cyclical in nature. Moreover the company faces stringent competition and is subject to stringent government regulations. Certain of AAR Cop.’s airline customers have in the past been impacted by tight credit markets, which limited their ability to buy parts, services, engines, and aircraft. The company’s expeditionary airlift service revenues will likely be hurt worse if further troop reductions occur in Afghanistan. Also, AAR Corp. is exposed to currency fluctuation risks due to its geographically expanded client base and operations beyond the U.S. However, the company expects its supply chain to see strong growth and continued demand in MRO businesses, driven by its strong position in the thriving global aviation services market.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AAR to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of AAR traded down $0.65, reaching $47.30, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 453,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,819. AAR has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,259 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,741.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,120,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,610.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,155. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,885,000 after buying an additional 662,512 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,564,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 431.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 333,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 459,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 232,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

