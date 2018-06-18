FedEx (FDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The brokerage presently has a $282.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have outperformed its industry and rival United Parcel Service in a year's time. Solid e-commerce growth is a huge positive for the company. To boosts its e-commerce portfolio, the company acquired P2P earlier in 2018. We expect the company to perform impressively in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 backed by e-commerce growth. Detailed results will be available on Jun 19. In fact, the positive sentiment surrounding the stock can be gauged from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 1.4% upward over the last 30 days. Efforts to reward its shareholders are also noteworthy. Moreover, a dividend hike at FedEx in the coming days cannot be ruled out, in light of the savings induced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. High costs, however, continue to hurt the bottom line.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stephens set a $306.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $306.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.72.

FedEx stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.56. 1,363,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,637. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $203.13 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

