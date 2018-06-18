Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0836

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $633.35 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, GOPAX, Bitbns and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003536 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00017996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00591438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00258948 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00094107 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,575,893,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Binance, Hotbit, Kucoin, Upbit, fex, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Bithumb, Koinex, Gate.io, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Kyber Network, IDEX, OTCBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.