Zynga Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Zynga in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.36) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Shares of Zynga traded down $0.04, reaching $4.33, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,431,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,260,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. Zynga has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.05 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 340,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,999.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $208,560 in the last 90 days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Zynga by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 204,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Zynga by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zynga by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,293,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.