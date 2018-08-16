-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

SRRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $5,255,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,280,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,058,574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,799,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. 122,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,275. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.47.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.