$1.76 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (CMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Comerica reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $111.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.72.

NYSE:CMA traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.69. 1,911,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,396. Comerica has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $472,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 36,048 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth about $7,842,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 10.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.