$177.98 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will report $177.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.17 million to $180.58 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $180.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $717.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $724.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $744.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $728.97 million to $761.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $706,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,817 shares of company stock worth $942,532. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,265,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,162 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,788,000 after acquiring an additional 420,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,383,000 after acquiring an additional 142,454 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,083,000 after acquiring an additional 632,897 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIW stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,109. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

