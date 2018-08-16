$2.31 EPS Expected for Home Depot Inc (HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.39. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,297. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $207.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,059,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $769,306,000 after buying an additional 1,279,244 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after buying an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,285,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,001,803,000 after buying an additional 934,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

