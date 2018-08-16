58.com (WUBA) Stock Price Up 11.3% on Earnings Beat

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) rose 11.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $65.22. Approximately 5,020,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 1,120,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.59.

The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. 58.com had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 31.0% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 573,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 59.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 99.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,371,000 after purchasing an additional 528,249 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of 58.com by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 246,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com in the second quarter worth $956,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.92.

58.com Company Profile (NYSE:WUBA)

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

