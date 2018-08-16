Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) VP Sells $106,439.24 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $106,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACIA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.26. 451,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.94. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 million. Acacia Communications had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications to $44.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the first quarter valued at $12,035,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 712,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

